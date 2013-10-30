Aardman wants to bring back '70s icon Morph

Aardman Animations is well-known for its iconic characters such as Wallace and Gromit, Shawn the Sheep and the cast of Chicken Run. But it's an earlier Aardman creation - a little plasticine chap called Morph - that evokes a particular pang of nostalgia among British children of the '70s and '80s. Now Aardman has launched a Kickstarter campaign asking for their help to bring Morph back to life for 12 new one-minute episodes.

Aardman co-founder Peter Lord explains: "I’m amazed and humbled that even though it has been over 30 years since his birth, the little guy still has such a passionate following. We’ve had so many people asking for him to make a comeback that I thought it’s about time we start hatching a plan."

Staying true to the original format, they plan to shoot the episodes using clay and traditional stop-frame animation, in Morph’s original home at Aardman Studios. Lord will be dusting off the director’s chair and there’s an eager team of expert animators ready for the challenge.

Help bring Morph back over on Kickstarter.

Will you be backing this Kickstarter campaign? Let us know in the comments box below!