Amazing 3D anamorphic optical illusions

If you've not heard of YouTube illusionist Brusspup yet, you'd better prepare something soft to cushion your jaw when it inevitable drops while watching the clip above.

His latest video, simply titled 'Amazing Anamorphic Illusions!', Brusspup utilises a simple Lexmark X4650 printer, a camcorder, and some anamorphic art skills to mesmerise and delight.

The video is of a desk, a Rubik's Cube, a blue roll of tape and a sneaker… or are they? We're not going to spoil the reveal - just watch the clip then discuss it in our comments section… Get your hands out of our brains, Brusspup!

Like this? Read these!