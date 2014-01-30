Animated illustrations pop out of Sony's new smartphones

We love the mix of geometric styles and bold colours

Creating a campaign for a product launch has to work across a number of platforms, inticing new customers and catching the eye of old ones. Here, Portugal based illustration studio Mother Volcano was commissioned by Paris based agency Uzful for a new Sony project.

They created these nine allegoric characters that have been brought to life by AIM in this fun and informative campaign for Sony Mobile introducing the new Xperia Z Ultra. Colourful, bold and in-your-face, you'll fall in love with the animated creations.

Using a geometrical style in combination with a limited vibrant flat colour palette, the team at Mother Volcano have come up trumps when it comes to character design.

