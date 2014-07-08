Animated pastel vehicles provide perfectly rendered inspiration

The pastel colours and subtle animation make this an adorable series

Isometric shapes are proving hugely popular at the moment, with many designers looking to create a 3D isometric effect to inspire their creativity. Gorgeous isometric animations and isometric vector art has been produced and this latest project from French designer Guillaume Kurkdjian uses pastels to their fullest potential.

Using adorable vehicle designs, Kurkdjian has created a range of beautifully rendered animations that showcase his talents. Proving that less is often more, the pastel colours perfectly bring the collection together, whilst the subtle animation brings them to life.

The designer has used this colour palette throughout various projects, which proves that it can work on almost any level. Take a look at some of his creations below and be sure to check out the rest of his renders over on Behance.

Find out more about the project over on Guillaume Kurkdjian's website.

