Awesome animation highlights the life of music icon Kim Gordon

Last year, Freddy Arenas created a beautiful animation highlighting age gaps in relationships; now he's gone and done it again with this brilliant animated interview with Sonic Youth member and iconic musician Kim Gordon. Created for the people at California Sunday Magazine, the animation showcases Gordon's love of California.

"I joked that I would be on board if they got me Spike Jonze; after a month or so they contacted me telling me that they had an interview with Kim Gordon and they were planning on releasing that one next," he explains. "I was super-excited, I'm a skateboarder, I grew up listening to Sonic Youth everyday.

"The process was rather quick and I didn't have time to evolve the ideas as much as I would've liked to, so I focus on the illustrations, just having fun with the characters, the animation and the transitions." If you love Arenas style, you can check out more of his work over on tumblr.

Like this? Read these!