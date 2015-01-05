Stunning short animation is as beautiful as it gets

Music videos don't come better than this. To announce her new album, Laura Marling asked the team at Art&Graft to create a short animation for 'Short Movie'. Depicting a gorgeous landscape and subtle yet inspiring illustrations, it's an absolute marvel.

"Inspired by Laura Marling's album artwork and the epic, psychedelic landscapes of Jodorowsky, the film follows a galloping horse as it travels through an ever-changing landscape that rolls and fluctuates with the pace of the song," they explain.

With lead creative Jim Wheeler, additional animation by Stephen Middleton and mark making by Christopher Wheeler, it's one of the most beautiful animations we've had the pleasure of coming across. If they album is anything like this execution, we can't wait to hear that either!

