Become a creative computing whizz with Goldsmiths

The Programming For Artists course - which runs on Saturday mornings for 10 weeks – will earn students up to 15 credits towards an MA in Professional Media Practice.

Previous Programming for Artists students have had their artwork purchased by Saatchi, continued on to Creative Computing at PhD level and successfully pursued a broad range of exciting, high-level professional roles within interaction design, web design, digital curation, sonic arts and coding for the creative industries.

Course themes

According to the Goldsmiths University Programming For Artists webpage, broad course themes will include:

Drawing basic shapes, apply transformations, custom colours

Making Applets/applications

Image manipulation, blurs, edge detection and others

Strings, matching, manipulating

GUIs

Algorithms - what are they?

Digital Collage project

Interaction - mouse and keyboard, buttons, sliders

Sound and animation, inc. starting to use midi and synthesis

Generating documentation and Jars

Basics of SQL and database querying

Getting started with mobile phone programming

This year’s Programming For Artists course will also teach students mobile phone programming using the Android OS, as well as how to hack the Xbox 360’s Kinect motion sensor to create nuanced 3D interfaces.

Course dates and pricing

Goldsmiths University’s 10-week Programming For Artists course starts on Saturday 12 May 2012 and runs on Saturday mornings between 10am–1pm. The course costs £600.