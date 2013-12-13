Classic comic covers animated to life

We love the subtle animations on these classic covers

Any comic book fan will immediately recognise the cover of their favourite story. With an array of superheroes on offer, the cover designs really have to stand out from the shelf to catch the eye of any potential devotee.

Here, comic artist Kerry Callen has decided to breath new life into some classic comic book covers by creating a range of subtley animated gifs. The comics feature the likes of Spider-Man, Iron Man, Batman, Daredevil and more.

We love the chosen animated objects, often heightening the important aspects of each character and that particular story. You can head on over to Callen's blog to see more comic book inspirations and animated comic book covers.

Which classic comic covers would you like to see animated? Let us know in the comments box below!