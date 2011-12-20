Every member of The Neighbourhood was asked to 'hang something on the tree' for the project, which comprises a vaguely tree-shaped tower of white boxes on to which various studio-created animations are projected.

As well as being a bit of Christmas fun, there's also a serious side to the Cubic Light Tree project. The Neighbourhood says: "We think the project may have a life beyond Christmas with plans bubbling away to turn it into an interactive musical instrument in 2012."

Cubic tree lights up The Neighbourhood

The Neighbourhood is a cross-discipline creative agency based in Manchester, producing everything from architectural visualisation and film, to iPad applications, to exhibition design. Past and present clients include Endemol, Heston Blumenthal, Sony, Stella McCartney and First Direct.

You see the Cubic Light Tree in action in the video below. You'll also gain an insight into how the whole project was created.