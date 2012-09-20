A Decade: Thought-provoking short animation

Treehouse is originally the combined force of Oscar Sheikh and Ray Wong, who love animation and story telling in a way that is fun and visually stunning. Treehousers have been working in various well known projects in the industry, learning from valuable experiences/experiments, and turning them into creative power.

Only the best quality

From concepts to execution, Treehouse persist in creating the best quality computer graphics for advertising and marketing solutions and this latest animation is no exception.

Produced for Jet Magazine's latest exhibition 'A Decade,' the film provokes the ideas behind the show; focusing on the life of average citizens. You can certainly feel the emotions within the animation due to the incredibly original character design and music accompainment.

