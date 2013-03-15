Topics

Fall in love with this stop-motion nature short

By  

Curiosity becomes the downfall of a natural world with the discovery of an unexpected object. Watch this stop-motion short now!

We continue to be flabbergasted by the talent young creatives possess. So many of the graduation videos we've come across have been stunning, talent-before-their-time offerings and this stop-motion short 'Fall' is no different.

Screened at the British Film Institute in London, this stop motion was funded by Skillset and produced on the animation course as part of that graduating year's final major project for the Arts University College at Bournemouth.

There was a huge team involved in the project; produced by Emma Harris and  directed by Andrew Robinson , Quentin van den Bossche worked as the editor with Jessie Dennis building the incredible set. The additional modeling and animating was taken care of by Holly Vear, Ed Spencer and Benjamin Donoghue.

Like this? Read these!

Have you got a graduation video that you'd like to share? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more articles

Related articles