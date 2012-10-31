Get 10% off Kaleidoscope tickets

A few weeks ago we told you all about the Kaleidoscope International Creative Festival. Held at London's Barbican Centre on 27 and 28 November it will feature in-depth sessions by the likes of Pentagram's Harry Pearce, Brosmind, Gemma Correll, Aardman Animations and Nobrow Press.

Now, we're bringing Computer Arts readers the chance to get 10 per cent off your ticket, and also to receive a free print by illustrator, designer and Kaleidoscope organiser Timba Smits.

Here's how it works. Go to the Kaleidoscope website and begin the process of buying your ticket. Enter COMPUTERARTS into the Promotional Code field and you'll receive a 10 per cent discount on your ticket purchase. The first 100 Computer Arts readers to use the code will also get a free limited edition Timba Smits print with their ticket. Prints can be collected at the conference on 27 November when picking up the tickets.

The promotional code giving you 10 per cent off will remain active even after the 100 prints have been allocated.

Get one of these exclusive Timba Smits prints when you buy Kaleidoscope tickets

In addition to speaker-led masterclasses, the event features an exhibition, a typography show, another exhibition, an art fair and a big closing party. "Kaleidoscope is more than a creative event. It aims to dig deeper and speak from the heart - no fabrication, just a raw event that explains tried and tested recipes for success both in work and life. It's the type of event where you will see artists talk honestly about their failures/mistakes as well as their successes, proving that often it's a hard road," says Timba Smits.