Google hangout with Wallace and Gromit in new Christmas video

Google+ Hangouts is a service that lets you video chat with up to 10 people, face-to-face. And in order to promote it over the holiday season, Google has teamed up with some of Aardman Animations most beloved characters.

In a brilliant new festive video, Wallace and Gromit star in a Google+ Hangout with a number of other Aardman characters, including Trixie and Captain Cuddlepuss from Creature Comforts, Shaun the Sheep and Ginger from Chicken Run, for the first time.

The campaign was created by digital agency rehabstudio, in partnership with Adam & Eve DDB and Aardman Studios. The claymation animation was, of course, handled by the experts at Aardman, with post production taken care of by VFX facility The Mill.

Creative director for Wallace and Gromit Merlin Crossingham commented, "There's nothing like getting together with your family at Christmas, and having worked with all of these characters over many years that is exactly how this project felt to me. Seeing all of the Aardman characters coming together for the first time is something we are sure our fans the world over will absolutely love."

And if the video itself wasn't exciting enough, when participating in a Hangout, you can use the Holiday Effects apps to put on a Santa hat, reindeer antlers, or even Wallace's iconic tank top!

What do you think of the new Google+ and Aardman festive video? Let us know in the comments box below!

Like this? Read these!