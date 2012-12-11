Groundbreaking short pushes animation boundaries

Pixilation is a stop motion technique where live actors are used as a frame-by-frame subject in an animated film, by repeatedly posing while one or more frame is taken and changing pose slightly before the next frame or frames. 'Stanley Pickle', which has won 33 international awards, takes the technique and pushes it in new, exciting directions.

In the 11-minute short, 20-year-old Stanley's life runs like clockwork, until a chance encounter with a mysterious girl turns his world upside down. The film was shot entirely on a stills camera on two sets and two locations at the UK's National Film and Television School, using a stills camera and Dragon Stop-Motion Software.

Award-winning

The short film premiered in June 2010 at the Edinburgh International Film Festival and has had a whirlwind journey through 2011-12 at festivals worldwide, screening on Virgin Atlantic Flights, being broadcast in France, Spain and the US, and distributed on iTunes.

The most awarded film in the National Film and Television School's, history, it's now finally available to view online for free - so don't miss the opportunity to enjoy this incredible piece of animation!

