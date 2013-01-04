Ink-drawn animation is like a painting that moves

The Deep End is the latest hand-drawn animation in a series of 'moving paintings' from artist Jake Fried.

The Boston-based painter, who is Educator and Community Liaison for The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, won critical acclaim for his last animation titled Sick Leave, and his latest creation is likely to blaze a similar trail.

Fried layers images on top of one another to create his unique style, creating animation in a similar way that a painter builds a canvas. You can have a peek at his other animated work at his blog, inkwood.net.

