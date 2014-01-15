Instantly create your own animated typography

Play around with typography using JavaScript

If you're tired of the usual, static, mundane font offerings that appear on your page every day, then you'll adore Antitype. It's a website that invites you to animate letters with JavaScript to see what an animated typeface could look like online.

"For thousands of years, letters have sat static on the page," they explain, "but thanks to today's modern devices, they could do a lot more - they could dance and jump and wriggle their way across the screen. And you could help decide how they move."

This fun little website will keep font lovers busy for hours. You can even have a look at some of the other entries from various Antitype users for inspiration.

[via It's Nice That]

Liked this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Will you be using Antitype? Let us know in the comments box below!