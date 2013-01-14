Kpsule characters in Paris street takeover

French digital marketing company Kpsule has conjured up a cracking new ecard to usher in the new year. Directed by Vincent Viriot and Laurent Fradet, the video sees an army of pink characters pile out of an A-Team style van and take over the streets of Paris.

The characters proceed to graffiti, flyer, poster and even play a gorilla gig all in the name of Kpsule.

The video culminates with yet more pink figures parachuting in to create a three-storey high "2K13' structure. You can check out the full video below: