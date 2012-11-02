Animation students give Up! a run for its money

If you're a regular visitor to Creative Bloq, you'll know that we have a lot of time for animation school Supinfocom. Producing some of the most exciting and inspiring 3D and 2D animations, the students perfectly showcase their talent with videos such as this.

Le Taxidermiste

Le Taxidermiste tells the tale of an old woman who is paying her last respects to her husband. As she lets the funeral directors into her home, we witness a strange apartment full of dead animals.

The film exudes a melancholy that could give the opening scene to Pixar's 'Up' a run for its money. However sad it may leave you feeling, there's no denying the animation is incredible.

Talented team

The talented team behind the short are Paulin Cointot, Dorianne Fibleuil, Antoine Robert and Maud Sertour. We've got a sneaking suspicion that these four are going to go onto great things in the 3D animation world.

Have you seen a student short you think we should feature? Let us know in the comments box below!