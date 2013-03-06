Quick! Get your OFFSET 2013 Early Bird ticket now

It‘s official: we’re very excited about the stellar speaker line-up at this year’s OFFSET event in Dublin. Ji Lee, Vaughan Oliver, Hvass&Hannibal, Louise Fili, Pentagram’s Natasha Jen (the firm’s only intern to be made a partner), Ben Bos… The list goes on.

Bringing together 24 of the planet’s most exciting designers, animators, illustrators, advertisers, artists, photographers and more under one roof, OFFSET 2013 promises three inspiring days of presentations, interviews, panel discussions and debates live on stage.

The three-day conference takes place over the 5th, 6th and 7th of April at Dublin's Bord Gis Energy Theatre. General tickets cost 195 euros, with student tickets available for 130 euros.

But if you’re quick there’s still time to get hold of Early Bird tickets, priced at 165 euros. The offer ends Friday 8th March though, so you'll need to get moving. We'll see you there.