Showcase: BBC in bloom

The BBC recently commissioned London-based design agency Vincent to put together a series of stings. The result is an abstract vision of blooming flora – scenes reflecting the spring theme the television channel envisaged.

“We went down the route of creating a freeform pin cushion, into which we could inject a variety of themes and tones,” director Rheea Aranha says. “The colours work within a fresh palette of daffodil yellows, cerise and green. Our keyword was ‘blossom’.”



