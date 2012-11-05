Stop-motion magic: an urban toy story

Words: Andy Martin

A flying four-legged stop motion squid goes on a journey in this brilliant music video for the song "Time To Go" by Wax Tailor featuring Aloe Blacc. The design of the character straddles the line between cuteness and coolness perfectly.

I love its simplicity but the fact that it is crocheted (by Julie Ramsden) means that lots of work must have gone into making it.

The softness of the character contrasts nicely with the urban environment it inhabits and the way it interacts with it is a real joy…but ultimately ends in tragedy.



The video was created by Australian studio Oh Yeah Wow and directed by Darcy Prendergast and Seamus Spilsbury. The Oh Yeah Wow studio has a habit of making ace music videos, another stop motion one that is a must-see is for Gotye's song "Easy Way Out". It took nine months to make and the results are spectacular.

Andy Martin is a freelance animation director with over 10 years experience in the field. He also dabbles in illustration and music creation. See his work at his site and follow him at @handymartian.