VFX-filled ad leaves lasting impression

When you're approached to create an enthralling advertisement that captures tradition, modern craft and historical references, you've certainly got your work cut out. This TV spot for Ketel One Vodka was created by design and visual effects studios, The Juggernaut, who have previously worked with Coca-Cola and Ford.

The basic thinking behind the pitch was fitting a 325-year timelapse of thedistillery in Schiedam, the Netherlands, into a mere 30 seconds. The Juggernaut's executive creative director, Craig Small explains, "Their marketing team was looking for a stand-out animated spot that was 'content-driven', fresh and innovative and something that would draw viewership and hopefully create a buzz. They had one mandate: tell a story that touches on three of the eight points found on Ketel One's bottle. I pitched a concept that covered all eight plus a bonus Easter egg."

During the planning, shooting and post phases of the production, the Juggernaut team was based in Toronto and the distillery in the Netherlands. The review and collaboration processes were undertaken using Cospective's real-time online review and approval platform Frankie. "I found myself using Frankie from the pitch stage right through to final post," Small says. "Storyboards, style frames, visual references (both moving and still) were quickly uploaded to a review session, annotated and shared with everyone involved, no matter where they were."

Frankie was also used for daily review sessions with artists on the project. Several artists in the production worked remotely with The Juggernaut from as far away as Oshawa (Ontario, Canada) to Arkansas (USA). "[They were] probably in their underwear," Small smirked, "Who needs to see that? Frankie to the rescue."

Featuring the use of drones, letterpress and lasers, the short 30-second clip is sure to leave a lasting impression.

