Awesome 3D animation: 'One More Beer!'

We just love this funny 3D animation developed by Brazilian 3D artist Pedro Conti. The story tells of a big, burly viking who frequents his local bar for a quick tipple. A man of few words, the bar tender knows exactly what he wants. But it wont be what you're expecting.

Conti used 3ds Max, Zbrush, After Effects and Photoshop CS6 to create the film. But this was not a one man show. The Brazilian artist worked in partnership with Alan Camilo (co-direction, storyline, animation and rigging), Alex Angelis (rigging), Lucas Leibholz (illustration), Pedro Pastoriz and Jack Rubens, members of the band Os mustaches e os Apaches (soundtrack), Antonio Moreno (voice) and renowned studio Beep Audio Post (sound design and mixing).

Not only is the story very funny, the quality of the 3D aspects - modelling, texturing, rigging and animation - is also outstanding. And we can't wait to see what these guys come up with next!

