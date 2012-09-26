'Don't Look!' animated warning for men

This video, "cobbled together" (says creator Nick Khoo) using Blender and After Effects CS6, was actually almost eight months in the making. "It’s a morality tale of what happens to a young man when he simply cannot resist the temptation to simply take a look", says Khoo. We've all been there...

The music in this amusing animation is by Joshua Nickel at Cielo Entertainment. "Why?" says Khoo. "Because I can’t mix sound for crap. Don’t underestimate good sound. It will make or break your film." Sage advice indeed.

What do you think of the animation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!

Now read: