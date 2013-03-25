YCN Awards: last call for entries

Launched in January this year, the new professional YCN Awards are geared specifically towards those who graduated or began their careers within the past eight years, and have been rolled out across three categories: graphic design, illustration and moving image. Separating the Awards from other industry schemes – in which, after paying to enter, auto-generated emails are sent to unsuccessful entrants – is the promise that everyone taking part will receive “something good” from YCN. For year one, designer and typographer Craig Ward was called on to design the call for entries visuals – and the physical award itself. YCN founder and director Nick Defty explains …

Computer Arts: What was the thinking behind launching the professional YCN Awards scheme?

Nick Defty: We did a lot of research and the general consensus was that award programmes, done properly, provide a valuable platform – and endorsement – for hard work and great creative thinking. Most people appreciate a bit of affirmation and recognition that they’re doing a great job, and rightly so.

CA: What specifically will you be looking for in award winners?

ND: The jury – a mix of disciplines and brilliant people at various stages of their careers – will be looking for ideas and work that they wish they’d done.

CA: Tell us how Craig Ward got involved, the brief you gave him and the work he came up with?

ND: We worked with Craig to conceive the physical award and the call for entries campaign. We love Craig’s work so it’s an honour he was interested. We wanted to create a beautiful physical form that could house a different image or narrative each year. We were inspired by the tactility of a snow globe – they demand to be picked up. ‘Shake it up’ seemed a great expression, not just to articulate the ethos of the awards but also to represent those coming up in the industry, who are keeping people around them on their toes. We asked Craig to produce a typographic expression of this concept, physically reinforcing the award design – something that looked more grown up, classy and valuable.

Remember, this Thursday 28 March is the deadline for entries. Find out more www.YCN.org.