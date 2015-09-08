Augmented reality app brings art history to life

Dazzle It is a cool new augmented reality app that lets you remix artwork from artists including the Sir Peter Blake, Godfather of Pop Art – best known for designing the 1967 Beatles’ Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover.

Developed by digital design agency, Corporation Pop, it combines the latest augmented reality techniques with design to bring history to life. And notably, unlike most augmented reality apps, you don't need a pre-supplied marker to view what you create in a real-world scene.

Wartime inspiration

The app has been commissioned by 14-18 NOW: the First World War Centenary Art Commissions and supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies. It's inspired by early 20th century artists who painted British vessels in dazzle camouflage to confuse enemy U-boats.

The app was inspired by early 20th century artists who painted British vessels in dazzle camouflage

Sir Peter recently "dazzled' the Mersey Ferry Snowdrop in a new commission by Liverpool Biennial, 14-18 NOW and Tate Liverpool, in partnership with National Museums Liverpool and Merseytravel.

Now, users of the app can remix his Everybody Razzle Dazzle design and apply it to their own photos or gallery images.

3D model

The dazzle image remix can then be applied to a 3D model, e.g. ships, a windsurfer, rubber duck – and viewed, via their device’s camera, within an augmented reality scene.

You can share your unique 3D artwork across social networks or upload it directly to a gallery which features more information about dazzle ships.

Dazzle It is available on iOS and Android devices from the iTunes and Google Play stores.

Like this? Read these...