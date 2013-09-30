Turn your iPad into a pro retouching tool

People, eh? They're hideous, aren't they? With their oily wrinkled skin and unkempt hair and asymmetrical features and blemishes and all of that nonsense. Revolting. Why can't they be like the people you see on magazine covers? All smooth and nicely toned with perfect features and gleaming smiles? Why can't they be like that?

Well with Facetune for iPad they can be! It promises a set of intuitive and powerful pro tools that can enable you to turn nasty snaps of ghastly humans into beautiful portraits of the sort of latter-day gods that we all aspire to be.

With a stack of retouching tools you can emphasize smiles and whiten teeth, smooth skin and get rid of spots, fill in bald patches and get rid of grey hair, and even reshape someone's entire facial structure. All this and much more!

Obviously if you overdo it you're going to end up with your friends and family looking like they've been rejected from The Only Way Is Essex for looking a bit too artificial.

Easy jokes aside, though, this is a decent set of photo retouching tools that, combined with a keen eye and a light touch, can markedly improve most photos, enabling you to compensate for things like bad lighting and red-eye and apply custom filters to really alter the mood and tone of your photographs.

Just remember that less is more, yeah?

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: $2.99/£2.49

$2.99/£2.49 Developer: Lightricks Ltd

Lightricks Ltd Version: 2.0

2.0 App size: 49 MB

49 MB Age rating: 4+

Words: Jim McCauley

