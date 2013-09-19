Give your images the Photochop

We probably like this app for its name (in full: Photochop - Chop Up and Distort Your Photos) as much as for its function. It's a cheap and cheerful little tool for mucking about with pictures; the latest in a long line of photo editing apps. Simply pick a snap from your iPhone's photo library, chop it up into a set of tiles and then go crazy.

You can either work directly with the tiles, dragging them around, rotating and resizing them to create a collage effect, or there's a warp mode that works in the same way but results in a distorted image rather than a collage.

Obviously it's nothing you can't easily do in any image editing app in a couple of minutes and you'll be hard pushed to find a serious application for it, but it's a fun graphical toy to have in your pocket.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: $0.99/£0.69

$0.99/£0.69 Developer: Big Bucket Software

Big Bucket Software Version: 1.0

1.0 App size: 3.2 MB

3.2 MB Age rating: 4+

Words: Jim McCauley

Liked this? Read these!

Selection of creative fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Great examples of doodle art

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

Seen an excellent creative app? Tell us in the comments!