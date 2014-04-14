Go on an egg hunt with Saatchi & Saatchi

The likes of Ralph Lauren and Diane von Furstenberg have designed eggs

Easter is almost upon us and what better way to celebrate than an egg hunt? Of course, designers like to do things a little differently and here, we see 260 unique egg installations hidden all over NYC, created by artists & designers including Jeff Koons, Diane von Furstenberg, Julian Schnabel, Ralph Lauren, and Zaha Hadid.

The Big Egg Hunt is backed by Saatchi & Saatchi's brilliant play-along app, giving the people of New York City the chance to get involved and win prizes worth up to $125,000. Playing a sort of 'hot and cold' game, the app alerts its users when they're close to an egg.

Locations on the interactive Google map are unlocked based on the collective effort of 'egg crackers', with the Ralph Lauren egg proving most popular so far. The range of designs on the sculptures is unfathomable and has certainly raised a smile here at Creative Bloq!

Find out more about the project on the Big Egg Hunt website.

