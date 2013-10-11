Grab web pages in one go with Barry

It's not often that you need to grab an image of a whole web page, but sooner or later you'll have to. It's more likely to happen if you're in the web design business and need to show off work to current or prospective clients, but you might also want to do it if you've ordered something online and want an extra layer of proof, just in case that confirmation email doesn't show up.

It's simple enough with a desktop browser; there are plenty of plugins that enable you to grab a full-length page in a couple of clicks. But what if you're on the move, or if you need an image of a mobile website? What then?

Thankfully Barry's here to save the day. Not only does it have the best name of any iOS app, ever, but it's also all about taking full-length screenshots of any web page without any hassle. Give it a URL, tap the Capture button and you're done.

It can sync your saved images to your Dropbox or save them to your device's camera roll. You can just as easily tweet or email an image, you can choose between high-quality PNG or compact JPG, and it includes instructions on how to install a Safari bookmarklet so that if you happen upon a site that you want a picture of, you can quickly grab it with Barry.

What more do you need to know? Oh, how about that it's free until 17 October? Get it now!

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: Free

Free Developer: North of Three

North of Three Version: 1.0.4

1.0.4 App size: 0.9 MB

0.9 MB Age rating: 17+

Words: Jim McCauley

