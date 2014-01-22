How to make your photos less perfect

There are plenty of iOS apps to help you take higher quality photos than the standard camera app - we're especially enamoured of SnappyCam - but here's an app that arguably helps you to take worse photos. Worse photos in a good way, though.

Slow Shutter Cam's been around for a while but it's recently had an update for iOS7, and it enables you to change your iPhone's shutter speed (yes, we know it doesn't really have a shutter but bear with us) to take photographs with weird and ghostly effects. It has three main modes:

Motion blur is the equivalent to a DSLR's shutter priority mode and it'll capture video for a set period of time before averaging it out to create a blur effect that you can then adjust until you're happy with it

Low light is for shooting in, yeah, low light. The camera accumulates all the photos that hit the sensor and enables you to capture images in near-darkness. Again, once you've captured your photos you can adjust the settings afterwards.

Light trail's the one for painting with light; get a mate and some sparklers, and use them to write rude words in the air. You know you want to, and it's a lot easier to get results with Slow Shutter Cam than by fiddling with a DSLR's settings.

It's a little intimidating to use at first, and you'd do well to spend a while familiarising yourself with how it works before trying to get decent results out of it; we guarantee your first few goes, until you get a feel for how it works, will be a bit of a mess. For the price, however, it's an essential addition to your mobile photo toolkit.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: $0.99/£0.69

$0.99/£0.69 Developer: Cogitap Software

Cogitap Software Version: 2.0

2.0 App size: 1.8MB

1.8MB Age rating: 4+

Words: Jim McCauley

