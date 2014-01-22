How to make your photos less perfect

There are plenty of iOS apps to help you take higher quality photos than the standard camera app - we're especially enamoured of SnappyCam - but here's an app that arguably helps you to take worse photos. Worse photos in a good way, though.
Slow Shutter Cam's been around for a while but it's recently had an update for iOS7, and it enables you to change your iPhone's shutter speed (yes, we know it doesn't really have a shutter but bear with us) to take photographs with weird and ghostly effects. It has three main modes:
- Motion blur is the equivalent to a DSLR's shutter priority mode and it'll capture video for a set period of time before averaging it out to create a blur effect that you can then adjust until you're happy with it
- Low light is for shooting in, yeah, low light. The camera accumulates all the photos that hit the sensor and enables you to capture images in near-darkness. Again, once you've captured your photos you can adjust the settings afterwards.
- Light trail's the one for painting with light; get a mate and some sparklers, and use them to write rude words in the air. You know you want to, and it's a lot easier to get results with Slow Shutter Cam than by fiddling with a DSLR's settings.
It's a little intimidating to use at first, and you'd do well to spend a while familiarising yourself with how it works before trying to get decent results out of it; we guarantee your first few goes, until you get a feel for how it works, will be a bit of a mess. For the price, however, it's an essential addition to your mobile photo toolkit.
Key info
- Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch
- Price: $0.99/£0.69
- Developer: Cogitap Software
- Version: 2.0
- App size: 1.8MB
- Age rating: 4+
Words: Jim McCauley
