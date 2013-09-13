High-speed app captures 60 photos a second

Are you always a second too late in capturing the perfect shot? Then high-speed camera app SnappyCam Pro may be just the solution. Like a DSLR, with SnappyCam you hold the hold the shutter button to take a burst of photos, so you'll never miss the perfect shot.

Developed by founder of SnappyLabs John Papandriopoulos, the app is super-fast, with the ability to capture up to 60 photos a second, of which you can keep all or choose the best and delete the rest. Images can be exported as animated GIFs and videos. And there's also separate focus and exposure support for eligible devices.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: $0.99/£0.69

$0.99/£0.69 Developer: jpap

jpap Version: 3.1.0

3.1.0 App size: 10.3MB

10.3MB Age rating: 4+

Like this? Read these!

How to create an app: try these great tutorials

Free Photoshop brushes every creative must have!

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Have you seen any cool apps recently? Let us know in the comments!