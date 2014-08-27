New app from Instagram is a movie studio in your pocket

Instagram is easily one of the best iPhone apps for designers and one of the best photo apps out there. Allowing you to apply filters and share thousands of photos from just about anywhere, it's become a must-have in technology and social media.

Now they've created a brand new, free app for iPhone and iPad called Hyperlapse that allows you to produce hand-held timelapse videos without the worry of a shaky finish. It features built-in stabilization technology that lets you create moving, handheld time lapses that result in a cinematic look; giving you an almost movie-like finish.

"We designed Hyperlapse to be as simple as possible," the team explains. "You don’t need an account to create a hyperlapse. Instead, you open up straight to the camera. Tap once to begin recording and tap again to stop. Choose a playback speed that you like between 1x-12x and tap the green check mark to save it to your camera roll. You can share your video on Instagram easily from there."

Will you be using Instagram's Hyperlapse app? Let us know in the comments box below!