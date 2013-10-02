Minimal weather app is easy on the eye

There seems to be something about the weather forecast that makes people want it delivered in a way that's nice and easy on the eye. Recently we took a look at Brendan Dawes' lovely and minimal Now Next Later, and now here's another weather app cut from a similar cloth.

"Because not all of us are meteorologists," is Shade's tagline, and its clever trick is a timeline of the next 24 hours that you can scrub through to find out exactly what the weather's likely to be at any particular time.

Reach the end of the timeline and you're taken to a seven-day forecast featuring the general outlook, high and low temperatures, wind speed and direction, and how much rain to expect. Easy!

Shade will automatically detect your location and give you the appropriate forecast, but you can also add custom locations - handy for when you're off on holiday and need to know whether to pack T-shirts or a parka. You can also customise assorted units of measurement, just in case you still can't cope with the temperature in anything other than silly old Fahrenheit.

It's a good-looking app, thoughtfully designed and as flat as they come in pleasantly muted tones. Our only problem is the price; with the excellent BBC Weather app available for free you'd be daft to look anywhere else for your weather. If you absolutely insist on your forecast looking on trend, however, Shade's price tag is hardly going to break the bank.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: $1.99/£1.49

$1.99/£1.49 Developer: Henri Normak & Simon Gustavsson

Henri Normak & Simon Gustavsson Version: 1.0

1.0 App size: 1.2 MB

1.2 MB Age rating: 4+

Words: Jim McCauley

Liked this? Read these!

How to create an app: try these great tutorials

The best photo apps for iPhone, iPad and Android

Free graphic design software available to you right now!

What's the weather like today? Let us know in the comments!