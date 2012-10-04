Design Spring iPad app wins the FWA MOTD Award!

Thanks to your support, Design Spring is making some serious waves!

We are delighted to announce that Creative Bloq's free Design Spring app - which brings you a daily dose of design inspiration from leading illustrators and designers - has been selected to receive the FWA Mobile Of The Day (MOTD) Award for October 4 2012.

Design Spring showcases work from some of the world's leading designers, and every day we present a selection of work from the best illustrators, designers, photographers and more!

You can filter by image type, colour, and also create a library of your favourite images for reference. All images are Retina-enhanced, ensuring that these beautiful images are displayed on the iPad in the best possible way.

Amazing designers and illustrators

If you're looking for inspiration, the Design Spring iPad app is a must!

Established in 2000, FWA is an industry-recognised award program, showcasing projects that use cutting edge technology, together with inspirational ideas, that lead the way for future generations.

"Since we launched the app in August we've had some fantastic feedback, and it's great to get an award from such a respected program as FWA," explains Dan Oliver, editor-in-chief of Creative Bloq. "The team behind the app is doing some brilliant work, showcasing amazing designers and illustrators, and offering users a free shot of daily inspiration. It's what Creative Bloq is all about!"

If you'd like to see stunning design, pumped directly to your iPad in gorgeous Retina goodness, download the free Design Spring app today! And if you'd like to see your work featured in it, drop Jim McCauley a line with a link to your portfolio.