Free app brings origami to interactive life

The Paper Fox is an interactive storybook full of inspiring artwork

You wouldn't think origami and paper craft are disciplines that could be reproduced digitally, but this new and free app, The Paper Fox, does a pretty impressive job of it.

The app is basically an interactive, animated storybook full of captivating characters and a dynamic adventure game with puzzles, maps and more. The charming story would suit a young audience, whilst the humour and unique artistic style will engage children and adults alike.

It was created by Australian 3D artist and graphic designer Jeremy Kool. We have a feeling that you and your kids will look forward to story time even more with The Paper Fox.

Download The Paper Fox for FREE from iTunes.

Have you seen a video game or app that's full of arty inspiration? Let us know in the comments box below!