iPhone video showcases flat future for iOS 7

With Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference now less than a month away, rumours that the company will announce a new iOS user interface based on flat design have been mounting.

You could spend all day and all night reading reams of speculation on the issue - based on such things as the promotion of Jonathan Ive last November, the flat design of recent Apple apps, and the logo for the conference itself. But few of us have time for all that, so digital agency Simply Zesty have put together a nifty little video that cuts to the chase in just 72 seconds.

Mimicking the style of Apple promo videos, the clip showcases the agency's concept designs for iOS 7 "gathered from the rumours, speculation and features we think Apple should include on the new OS". Ditching skeuomorphism and dominated by flat design, we don't know whether these are the kind of designs Apple is going to unveil on June 10. But we hope so!

Liked this? Read these!

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

What do you think Apple should change in the design of iOS 7? Let us know in the comments below!