This week in Apple: how iOS is growing up

How iOS is growing up

The announcement that you can install now custom fonts from Hoefler & Co on your iPad

How the different demands of the emerging markets is shaping what big tech companies do with their products

An iPhone case that has an amazing coating on the back, inspired by gecko’s feet, which isn’t sticky to the touch but does stick fast to smooth, clean surfaces

