This week in Apple: from net neutrality to the OS X public beta

How anyone can now apply for access to unreleased beta versions of OS X - and why Apple has done this

What net neutrality is, why it matters and the ways in which it might suddenly be shafted

Ap ortable RAID Thunderbolt drive which reminds us that, now that laptops are no longer underpowered, pros these days seem to be preferring portability over raw power

