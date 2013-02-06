Striking street-art mural for Adobe offices

Rapt Studio recently unveiled its design for software giant Adobe's new 260,000 square foot campus. This exclusive video documents El Mac completing his spray paint mural. It's a one-of-a-kind project that centres the entire building around a piece of street art.
In addition to work by El Mac, tattoo and street artist Mike Giant has a mural showcased at the building. The design also features an employee café, full NBA-sized indoor basketball court, a game room named The Bunker, a fully equipped gym, and interactive artwork that is inspired by Adobe's products.
This artistic approach interior design is both breathtaking and mildly annoying - it's much nicer than where we work!
Has your office had a cool makeover? Tell us about it and share links to pics in the comments!