Happy birthday Adobe! 40 great resources for designers

Design software giant Adobe - the company behind Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects and other ubiquitous design tools - celebrates its 30th birthday this month. Which made us realise that we've published a huge number of articles, tutorials and reviews of Adobe products that you may have missed. So what better way to salute three decades of Adobe than by gathering together the best of the bunch for you in one handy place? Bookmark this page now!
Adobe Photoshop tutorials
- Simple skin smoothing in Photoshop
- Apply a quick vintage look in Photoshop
- How to cut out hair in Photoshop
- Create a stylised HDR portrait with Photoshop
- Blur backgrounds easily in Photoshop
- Create a realistic sketch effect with Photoshop
- Erase unwanted backgrounds in Photoshop
- Recreate infrared photography in Photoshop
- Apply digital eye make-up in Photoshop
- Remove hotspots from portraits with Photoshop
- Give yourself the Picasso look with Photoshop!
- Design a chrome and plastic button in Photoshop
- Make interesting vector shapes in Photoshop CS6
- Create amazing polygon illustrations in Photoshop CS6
- Use Photoshop Actions to apply multiple effects
Adobe Photoshop articles
- 20 best Photoshop plugins
- 35 free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects
- 20 Photoshop secrets to improve your skills
- 30 free Photoshop brushes every creative must have!
- 35 handy Photoshop shortcuts to speed up your workflow!
- Photoshop web design: 10 tips to make you more efficient
- Photoshop tutorials: 101 inspirational projects to level up your skills
- Photoshop CS7: the features we want to see
- 5 top Photoshop resources
- Learn Photoshop from puppets!
Adobe Illustrator articles
- 5 killer features of Illustrator CS6
- Illustrator CS7: the 10 new features we'd like to see
- Illustrator tutorials: 75 awesome ideas to try today!
Adobe InDesign articles
Adobe After Effects articles
- 5 top After Effects resources
- Plexus - next-gen plugin for After Effects
- After Effects tutorials: 40 amazing projects from around the web!
Adobe CS6 reviews
- Photoshop CS6
- Dreamweaver CS6
- Illustrator CS6
- After Effects CS6
- InDesign CS6
- Flash Pro CS6
- Premiere Pro CS6
And that's it! If there's something else Adobe-related you'd like to see on our site, let us know in the comments!