AROUND THE BLOQ: A foxy animation, interview with a comic legend, and much, much more!

This brilliant 3D short film was created by four very talented French animation students. Check it out - you won't believe this wasn't done by old hands!

Dan Donald argues that responsive web design is only scratching the surface of how sites can adapt to meet their users' requirements.

Like comics? Then you'll LOVE this awesome in-depth interview with comic book legend Dave Gibbons, in which he reveals everything from his inspirations to what it's like to take a phone call from Stan Lee in your kitchen.

Near-microscopic photorealism, explosive shards, raining crystal droplets, refractive prisms, and a miraculous boot feature in Blacklist's Tendril. Check it out now!

Elliot Jay Stocks, founder of 8 Faces magazine, reveals his tips for getting started in publishing.

Eric Bidelman, senior developer programs engineer on the Google Chrome team, presents some practical uses of what's possible with HTML5 and CSS3 today, including the CSS Flexible Box Layout Module and the HTML5 Filesystem API.

Recreating the aesthetic of vintage film, Mario Testino or Renaissance painting? In this Photoshop video tutorial, Ben Secret breaks it down.