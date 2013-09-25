Art installation lights up Tennessee

Like street art? Then you're going to love 'field art'! British artist Bruce Munro latest exhibition, 'Field of Light', has sprung up in Cheekwood, Tennessee. And this sprawling installation of 20,000 illuminated spheres is a sight to behold.

Known for his inventive and large-scale approach to light and art, Munroe's new exhibition comprises seven large-scale outdoor installations, and illuminated sculptures within Cheekwood’s Museum of Art.

Munro's work is always inspiring and this latest project proves that he can breath life into almost any space he's given. This is an exhibition that would certainly light up anyone's day.

[via Laughing Squid]

