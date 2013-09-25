Topics

Art installation lights up Tennessee

By  

Check out this spectacular exhibition of light installations from artist Bruce Munro, made from 20,000 illuminated spheres.

Like street art? Then you're going to love 'field art'! British artist Bruce Munro latest exhibition, 'Field of Light', has sprung up in Cheekwood, Tennessee. And this sprawling installation of 20,000 illuminated spheres is a sight to behold.

Known for his inventive and large-scale approach to light and art, Munroe's new exhibition comprises seven large-scale outdoor installations, and illuminated sculptures within Cheekwood’s Museum of Art.

Munro's work is always inspiring and this latest project proves that he can breath life into almost any space he's given. This is an exhibition that would certainly light up anyone's day.

[via Laughing Squid]

Like this? Read these!

Seen an inspiring art installation? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more articles

Related articles