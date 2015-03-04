Conceptual designs for new London bridge will blow you away

The pedestrian and cycle bridge competition has created loads of amazing concept designs

Architectural design can be more inspiring than you might have initially thought. The edges, usability and aesthetic of good architecture can lead you to do better work in your day-to-day life, or simply make you think about your work in a different way.

The London Borough of Wandsworth recently started a design competition for a new pedestrian and cycle bridge, that will span the River Thames between Nine Elms and Pimlico. They've been inudated with concepts and some of them are out of this world.

"We want to identify the best team, capable of designing and delivering a unique landmark bridge for this part of London and to explore what the various design options might be; it is not to select a specific design," they explained. Look at some of the best of the bunch here and if none take your fancy – enter the competition yourself.

[via Design Taxi]

