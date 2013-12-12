Geometric artist is walking in a winter wonderland

The time taken to plan and execute these designs doesn't bear thinking about!

With the chilly months setting in, we've seen an array of inspirational winter designs from illustration to photography to graphic design. However, we've yet to witness something of this scale. Combining geometric designs and a precise step or two, this series of art will stop you in your tracks.

Created by British artist Simon Beck, this huge geometric patterns are set in snow by the man himself walking miles in snow boots. Planning out his steps beforehand, Beck patiently places each foot to create an array of stunning patterns.

The artworks can take hours to create, only to be blown away a few hours later. Thankfully, these snapshots prove the extensive detail and incredible effort Beck has put into the collection.

[via Laughing Squid]

Have you seen some inspiring winter designs? Let us know in the comments box below!