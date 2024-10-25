Kate Bush's beautiful new animated film just made me cry

News
By
published

It's impossible not to be moved by this poignant tale.

An image from Little Shrew (Snowflake) animated film by Kate Bush
(Image credit: Kate Bush)

Kate Bush has always been an enigmatic and eclectic artist. Most famous for her career as a singer and songwriter, and hit songs like Wuthering Heights, she's also explored visual art. And she's just released a beautiful short animated film (see our pick of the best 2D animation software for your own work).

Kate wrote and directed Little Shrew (Snowflake), which also features a new radio edit of her track Snowflake, which originally appeared on the 2011 album 50 Words For Snow. Just over 4 minutes long, the film depicts a little shrew searching for hope as she makes her way across a bombed-out city.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

TOPICS

Related articles