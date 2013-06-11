Artist depicts tiny people in a world of food

The photography series immediately brought a smile to our faces

You can make art with almost anything - whether it's food art, paper art or doodle art. We were first faced with tiny people in our series of street art examples, with artist Slinkachu placing them on pavements, benches, puddles and more. Here, fine art photographer Christopher Boffoli has gone one step further with 'Big Appetites' - a series of images showcasing tiny people in a world of food.

Each offering has a certain beauty to it - whether it's the colours on show or Boffoli's fun approach to the food items used. Ice climbers, rice farmers and stunt drivers all feature within the series that immediately brought a smile to our faces.

These photographs and more all feature in Boffoli's book 'Big Appetites', which is available to buy here.

See more inspiring photographs on the Christopher Boffoli website.

Have you come across a weird and wonderful art installation? Let us know in the comments box below!