Google Maps art takes an inhuman view of humanity

The collages are eerily wonderful

Who'd have thought you could make art from Google Maps? Inspired by the world's technological take-over, designer Jenny Odell collected various scenes cut out from Google Satellite View parking lots, silos, landfills, waste ponds and more.

"The view from a satellite is not a human one, nor is it one we were ever really meant to see," Odell explains. "But it is precisely from this inhuman point of view that we are able to read our own humanity, in all of its tiny, repetitive marks upon the face of the earth.

Beautifully surreal, the collages are eerily wonderful. "The alienation provided by the satellite perspective reveals the things we take for granted to be strange, even absurd," she concludes. "Banal structures and locations can appear fantastical and newly intricate."

See more inspiring collages over on Jenny's website.

[via Laughing Squid]

