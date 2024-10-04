Is it time to give Microsoft Paint a chance?

News
By
published

It’s back from the dead with new AI tools.

Microsoft Paint
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Cast your mind back to the primitive days of digital art and one software will likely bring back fond memories – good ol' Microsoft Paint. While there are plenty of digital art software options available today, many of us made our humble beginnings on MS Paint, and now with its slew of new AI updates, I think it's time we revisited our old friend.

Admittedly MS Paint isn't nearly as glamorous as Photoshop or Procreate, but sometimes it can be good to take a step back and switch up our workflow. Lest we forget that MS Paint was sadly laid to rest in 2017 and this grand AI resurrection is potentially its last salvation – for nostalgia's sake, let's give Microsoft Paint a chance.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

TOPICS

Related articles