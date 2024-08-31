How to paint portraits with urban style in Procreate

Bring a touch of street chic to your artwork as Alvaro Escobar explains his process for creating expressive, stylised portraits

Alvaro Escobar Procreate tutorial
(Image credit: Alvaro Escobar)

Welcome to my digital portrait workshop! In this tutorial, I’ll guide you along the process
I follow for creating a detailed and expressive portrait using a variety of digital brushes and techniques. Whether you’re a fresh-faced beginner just getting started or an experienced artist out to refine your skills, this workshop will offer valuable insight and practical steps to give your work a lift. If you haven't already, check out our collection of Procreate tutorials for more creative inspiration.

We’ll start off with the basics of composition and proportions using a hard airbrush for quick and gestural layout. This foundational step helps in establishing the overall structure of your portrait. From there, we’ll refine the sketch with a precise brush, considering major shadow shapes and highlights to add depth and dimension.

Alvaro Escobar
Alvaro Escobar
Illustrator

Alvaro is a Salvadoran-American illustrator based in Washington, D.C. He works across a variety of disciplines including concept art, editorial illustration and portraiture.

